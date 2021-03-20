NASCAR returns to its roots with 1st of 2 visits to Atlanta

"The pace falloff is massive with every lap," Elliott said "Every lap, you're pretty much losing time. If you can run two laps the same in the first 10 to 15 laps of a run, you're doing really well.

"That's what makes the race track so challenging. You're trying to find some consistency, you're trying to get in a rhythm and not beat up your tires. That's a hard thing to do when you're trying to go really fast and set a good pace at the same time."

FANS IN THE STANDS

A year ago, Atlanta was the first Cup race to be halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR was shuttered for more than two months, finally returning to Atlanta on June 7 after a massive reconfiguration of the schedule.

This year's race won't be totally normal, but it will include one big change from 2020: fans in the stands.

Atlanta will welcome about 20,000 spectators, selling out its grandstand tickets as well as having socially distanced camping in the infield.

ODDS AND ENDS

Harvick and series points leader Denny Hamlin are co-favorites Sunday at 9-2. Larson is a 5-1 pick, followed by Truex (11-2) and Elliott (13-2). ... The weather is always a bit tricky when the Cup series races at Atlanta in March, but the forecast Sunday called for a partly sunny sky with temperatures climbing near the mid-60s Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius). ... Georgian Jeff Foxworthy will perform his comedy act before the race. ... Truex was the first active Cup champion to win a race this season. ... Harvick and Kurt Busch have the most Atlanta Cup wins in the field, with three apiece. But Busch hasn't won at the track since 2010.

