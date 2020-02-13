NASCAR's guessing game: Trying to predict the Daytona 500

"Now it's survival. You've got to survive," he said. "You've got to figure out how to find that hole that's a safe hole that you can survive and make it to the end."

McDowell, Chris Buescher, Matt DiBenedetto, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon and Erik Jones are among those with more top-10s at Daytona than Kyle Larson, who is considered one of NASCAR's most complete and capable drivers.

Austin Dillon, Paul Menard and Ryan Newman have combined for more top-10s at the famed track than Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Odd, right? Some of the races look downright off, even for Daytona.

Ryan Preece and Ross Chastain slipped into the top 10 in last year's 500 following two late crashes that knocked out nearly half the field.

Austin Dillon notched his second career Cup Series victory in the 2018 opener thanks partly to a 12-car pileup in overtime. Dillon led just one lap, the last one.

Hamlin has been one of the most fortunate in recent years. The defending race winner is one of three drivers — along with McDowell and Joey Logano — to notch consecutive top-10 finishes in the Daytona 500. Hamlin has finished in the 500's top 10 five times in the last six years.

"I talk about trying to be in the right position. That doesn't mean I'm not going to get wrecked on the first lap," Hamlin said. "I think the law of averages would tell you I'm due to get crashed out about the next six or seven Daytona 500s because the last six or eight I haven't."

