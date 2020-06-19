NASCAR under scrutiny as Cup Series heads to Talladega

Talladega and its normally crowded, sometimes raucous scene will have a decidedly different feel. Fans won’t be allowed to enter the infield and there won’t be any tailgating allowed outside the grounds before, during or after the race except for customers who bought admission for the RV sites on the Alabama Gang Superstretch. The 5,000 fans inside will be scattered around the front stretch grandstands and towers at a track that can hold about 80,000.

“The race day experience will be different,” NASCAR executive vice president Daryl Wolfe said. “It’s just different times. Fans will have to adjust to that. We will have to adjust on how we’re addressing these issues for fans.”

The coronavirus isn’t the only new security issue in Talladega. NASCAR has banned display of the Conferederate flag from its events and facilities, but hasn’t outlined how it will enforce the rule.

“It’s banned and hopefully fans will comply and, if not, we’ll deal with that,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.