NASCAR's future is here: Next Gen car finally arrives

"The more manufacturers that we can compete with on track, the better," said David Wilson, President of Toyota Racing Development. "The entry point with the car that we've been racing is just too steep to entice a new manufacturer. We do believe that with Next Gen, the relevancy to an OEM, it's a reset that there's a much higher likelihood we could see another OEM or two."

The Next Gen has sparked interest in ownership, and three new teams entered the top Cup Series this year. Michael Jordan is now an owner alongside three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, Pitbull entered in partnership with former driver Justin Marks, and former driver Matt Tifft has a team with current driver B.J. McLeod.

The car is expected to dramatically contain costs in large part because of its single supplier chains, and teams will be limited to seven cars at a given time instead of an unlimited fleet, making ownership appealing for the first time in years.

It all led to a bidding war last summer on the charters that guarantee entry for 36 cars into the 40-car Cup field each week. Marks could not get one and currently leases a charter for Trackhouse Racing; he will try again to purchase a charter for next season, but he potentially could be bidding against other owners, including Hamlin and Jordan, who might want to expand 23XI Racing to two cars next season.