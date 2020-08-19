NASCAR's Kyle Larson to AP on slur: 'I was just ignorant'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDIANAPOLIS — What do you do when the entire world believes you are a racist? When your career has collapsed because you uttered the N-word while playing a late night video game?

Kyle Larson packed his things and left North Carolina, returning to his native California too embarrassed to show his face in public.

The facts were plain and he doesn't deny them: He was iRacing in April, couldn't hear his spotter on his headset and used the racist slur to get his colleagues' attention. His downfall was swift: The 28-year-old Larson lost his sponsors, his job and any shot at a multimillion-dollar contract in NASCAR's upcoming free agency.

Depressed and devastated, Larson began a journey to understand both why he had said the word and how to grow from the experience. What he discovered was that he'd been living in a bubble most of his life in which winning races was the only thing that mattered.

"I was just ignorant. And immature. I didn't understand the negativity and hurt that comes with that word," Larson told The Associated Press. "That's not a word that I had ever used. I grew up in Northern California, all I ever did was race and that's all I was focused on. There's probably a lot of real-life experiences I didn't get to have and I was just ignorant to how hurtful that word is."