Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay

A Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay before his first NHL camp, intent on leading an "authentic life."

Luke Prokop, a 19-year-old Canadian who was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft last fall, posted a message to Twitter on Monday:

"It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I cannot be happier with my decision to come out," he said. "From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink improve my chances for filling my dreams."

No active NHL player has come out as gay. Prokop said he hopes his example shows that gay people are welcome in the hockey community.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib in June became the first active NFL player to come out.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman commended Prokop "for sharing his truth and for being so brave."

"I share his hope that these announcements can become more common in the hockey community," Bettman said n a statement. "LGBTQ players, coaches and staff can only perform at their absolute best if they live their lives as their full and true selves. We do not take the meaning and importance of this announcement lightly."