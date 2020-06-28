Nate Kennedy: Conservation success and the role of conservation groups

Each and every conservation group aims to inspire its membership to do their part to protect the resources we use and love. The Great American Outdoors Act is but one example. Do your part for wild things and wild places. You’ll feel a deeper connection and a strengthened appreciation for the spaces and places around you. I would challenge anyone to think of a natural resource that they hold dear, choose a conservation organization that stands for the protection and management of that resource, and purchase a membership! Due to Covid-19, many fundraising efforts have been cut short or cancelled, and thus support for these organizations is needed now more than ever. Fight for them, and rest assured that they are fighting for you!

Try to get out and explore some public land and water. Check out the Finger Lakes National Forest, New York's only National Forest, and a gorgeous piece of land that belongs to you, the American Citizen! No matter where you are in the state, there is most definitely some type of State Forest, Wildlife Management Area, County Reforestation Land, State Park, public beach, or boat launch nearby.

This weekend is a Free Fishing Weekend in New York State. If nothing else, go fishing! Enjoy the world around you, and try to find your place within it. You just might discover a lot worth fighting for!

Nate Kennedy is a Liverpool resident who works in Waterloo. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is a 4-H educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears the final Sunday of the month.

