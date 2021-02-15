National Weather Service: Snowfall rates in Cayuga County could reach 2 inches/hour

AccuWeather takes a deep dive into what is a snow squall and why it can be one of the most dangerous issues for drivers in the winter.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of central New York, including all of Cayuga County, through Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area that includes Seneca, southern Cayuga and Onondaga counties through 4 p.m. Tuesday. Snowfall predictions in that area range from 7 to 11 inches. The agency said snowfall rates ranging from to 1 to 2 inches per hour Monday night will mix with freezing drizzle or sleet at times.

A separate winter storm warning that includes northern Cayuga County runs through 1 p.m. Tuesday, with snowfall predictions ranging from 6 to 11 inches.

"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ... The snow will come in multiple rounds with a period of light snow Monday with steadier and possibly heavier snow late Monday evening into Tuesday morning."

