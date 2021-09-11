Navy hosts Air Force as sports world remembers 9/11

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was racing in the Xfinity race for his only race of the year before moving to the NBC booth for the Cup race later Saturday. Earnhardt won NASCAR's first Cup race back when the series resumed after the week off for 9/11.

Earnhardt, who had also lost his father in February of that year, held the American flag out his car window during the celebratory burnouts in an image associated with the sport and its 9/11 tributes.

"I feel kind of connected to that date because of what happened in our sport when we went back to Dover and with what was going on in my own life that year," Earnhardt Jr. said Friday. "It was a very challenging year. I think it's important that we continue to remember and honor everyone affected by (9/11) all these years later."

On Sept. 11, 2001, IndyCar was already in Germany (as the CART Series) preparing for its weekend race — and was the only U.S.-based series to compete that weekend. On Saturday at Portland International Raceway, the teams were summoned to the grid for a 15-second moment of silence.

The attention turns to the baseball diamond Saturday night, when the Mets host the Yankees. It's the first time the Subway Series has overlapped with Sept. 11.

Bobby Valentine, who managed the Mets in 2001, planned to throw a ceremonial first pitch to Joe Torre, the Yankees' skipper at the time. Mike Piazza and more than a dozen other Mets players from the 2001 team are also expected to attend. Piazza memorably hit a go-ahead homer for the Mets on Sept. 21, 2001, in the team's first game back at Shea Stadium.

