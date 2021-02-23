NBA chooses All-Star reserves, with Zion among first-timers

Atlanta's Trae Young, an All-Star last season, is not one this year despite averaging 26.9 points entering Tuesday, the most among anyone not selected. Miami forwards Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler didn't make the cut, nor did Phoenix's Devin Booker.

"Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!!! Simple as that," James tweeted.

Utah's Mike Conley — someone the NBA-leading Jazz desperately wanted to see get there for what would have been the first time — also missed out on the nod.

"For a guy like him who's done so many things in his career, on and off the floor, he deserves this," Mitchell said of Conley.

Not enough coaches agreed. There's still a chance for Conley, because Davis is likely to miss the game because of injury. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will choose any injury replacements; a player who bows out will be replaced by someone else from his respective conference.

Williamson is 20, and only Kobe Bryant, James and Magic Johnson were younger in their All-Star debuts. There have been six other 20-year-olds chosen for past All-Star Games, but all were closer to their 21st birthday at the time than Williamson is now.