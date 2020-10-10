NBA Finals get intense, and Game 6 of Lakers-Heat looms

His all wasn't enough.

The Lakers have a clear big two in James and Davis, who combined for 68 points. The Lakers had been 14-1 when they each scored 28 or more in the same game; 5-0 when they combined for at least 68 points. The Heat staved them off by playing seven players and getting balance; Butler had a 35-point triple-double to lead the way, five of the other six scored in double figures led by Duncan Robinson's 26.

For his four years in Miami, James helped make the Heat better.

He's doing the same now — with the Heat knowing it'll take everything to claim this championship.

"Well, we have a goal: We're fighting for a title," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "That's what it's going to require and our guys have an understanding. Through the first two games of this series we realized, 'All right, this is a different level, we're going to have to get to a higher level.' Our guys are extremely competitive, so this level of play that the Lakers have brought is bringing out something different."