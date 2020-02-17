NBA players receive quick rest before second half begins

For the most part, the postseason teams are largely set. Milwaukee could clinch a playoff berth as early as this coming weekend. The Bucks — 46-8 — are quietly on pace for the third-best regular season in NBA history. They’re seven games in the loss column ahead of Toronto in the race for No. 1 in the Eastern Conference, four losses clear of the Lakers in the race for the league’s best overall record.

“Our job is to take it, obviously, day by day,” said Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s reigning MVP. “We want to win as many games as possible, but our goal is to win the whole thing. So obviously, as I said, you want to win every game. If you win every game, that would be great. But we cannot lose focus. We can't lose track of our actual goal, which is get better every day, keep learning every day, and win the whole thing.”

Toronto, a team that many suspected would freefall after Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green left for the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, hits the break with the NBA’s third-best record at 40-15. The Raptors, Boston, Miami, Philadelphia and Indiana can pretty much start making their East playoff plans. Out in the Western Conference, the Lakers, Denver, the Clippers, Utah, Houston, Oklahoma City and Dallas all have separated themselves in the playoff race as well.