NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Play stopped Wednesday when the Bucks didn't take the court for their playoff game against Orlando, showing their frustration with the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice.

Games were postponed the last two days, during which players met among themselves and with coaches and owners before an agreement to resume was reached.

"The key to this thing is that I think we all needed to take a breath," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "We needed a moment to breathe. It's not lost on me that George Floyd didn't get that moment. But we did and we took it. And the players took it, and they got to refocus on the things that they wanted to focus on outside of their jobs."

High on that list is voting, mentioned frequently in a joint statement by the league and the NBPA.

Many within the league of primarily Black players have focused on the importance of voting, and the need for places in inner cities where minorities can do so safely. With no NBA games to play be played in November, arenas are an ideal place for it.