NBA's offseason sprint continues with free agency starting

Houston's star backcourt of scoring champion James Harden and former MVP Russell Westbrook have been mentioned in trade talks, though it would surely take a massive haul for the Rockets to part with either or both of those players. And Golden State may be very active on the trade market now, with the Warriors getting word Thursday that Klay Thompson — who missed last season with a torn ACL — will miss this season with a torn Achilles.

The Warriors have a $17.2 million trade exception that will soon expire. It could be a handy chip for general manager Bob Myers, especially if Golden State — which plunged to the bottom of the NBA last season with Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for most of all of the season — decides it needs to make a big move quickly.

Some players have even announced their free-agent plans: Udonis Haslem is going to re-sign with Miami for an 18th season, even though the Heat can't talk to him about that until Friday. The Eastern Conference champions will be awaiting decisions from several key players, including point guard Goran Dragic, forward Jae Crowder and center Meyers Leonard. And Heat President Pat Riley hasn't hidden his intention: He wants to bring the team from last season back as intact as possible.

"I have great faith in our guys. I think we have great chemistry. I think they have the same feeling themselves," Riley said. "But now we're getting down to the business side of things. And I totally get it. I totally understand what free agency means to players."

