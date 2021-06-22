NCAA could seek once-radical solutions after high court loss

That would mean more of the hundreds of millions in revenue brought in by the men's basketball tournament and major college football's postseasonp could be directed toward athlete welfare or even away from athletics altogether, Elmore said.

"Can you imagine placing the savings in controlled spending and those resources towards solutions to racial equity, greater safety with regard to things like head injuries and other things. To try to achieve a greater understanding and remedies for the issues of mental health that student-athletes suffer. There's plenty to go around. But we're not thinking in those terms," he said.

Murphy is among several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who have expressed a distrust of NCAA leadership and have made clear they are in no rush to bail out the association with antitrust protection.

"The NCAA collusion machine, designed to keep college athletes impoverished so the billions in profits can be kept for a small cabal of insiders, is finally starting to crumble to pieces," Murphy tweeted after the Supreme Court decision was announced.