NCAA offers guidance for athletes to return to campus

To effectively mitigate the spread of the virus testing needs to be combined with quarantine, social distancing, wearing masks and personal hygiene, Hainline said. All of those become especially challenging when managing teams in high-risk sports, such as football, basketball, hockey and soccer.

“If someone becomes positive the (answer) isn't necessarily that you then have to test all of the really high-risk contacts, because you can simply quarantine them all for two weeks and the problem is solved,” Hainline said. “So what we do is we set the standard of care. If there’s going to be another standard of care, then it would need to involve testing.”

Hainline said increased testing could be used to cut short the quarantine time of individuals that are considered high-risk exposures.

“So it's not just this simplistic diagram where you test or not test. It's a lot of things we have to consider," Hainline said.

Hainline said one of the next steps for the NCAA is to come up with guidance for conducting practices and games with social-distancing and other mitigation measures in places.