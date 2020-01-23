NCAA's Emmert: 'Our job' to solve athlete compensation

ANAHEIM, Calif. — NCAA President Mark Emmert spoke for 20 minutes Thursday in a crowded ballroom at the Anaheim Convention Center, two huge video boards on either side of the stage showing his image so the folks way in the back could see.

He said many outside that room view college sports as fundamentally unfair to the athletes. He said the public and political pressure the NCAA is facing as its leaders try to find a way to allow athletes to make money off their fame is a symptom of that larger problem. As big-time college sports has become a multibillion dollar business, the public's trust in the NCAA to do the right thing for athletes has waned, Emmert said.

"Yes, in some cases, we need help from Congress and from some others," Emmert said. "But this is our job and we got to be clear about it. This is ours to improve and make better."

Regarding the immediate issue of permitting athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses, this convention was more about talking through solutions than producing one.

"Right now, everything's on the table," said Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who is leading a group of athletic administrators charged with crafting new rules. "You're early in the process."