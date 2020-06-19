NCAA takes aim at Confederate flag

"Why did the NCAA not take this position years ago?" said Ellen Staurowsky, sports management professor at Drexel University and author of "College Athletes for Hire." "To me it means the NCAA has taken a step, but it certainly does not exempt them from examining deeply the institutional racism that exists in its own industry."

Staurowsky noted as the NCAA and college sports join the fight for racial equality they are simultaneously lobbying Congress for protection for its amateurism rules that prevent athletes — the majority of whom are black in revenue-generating football and basketball — from earning money on the free market.

"To take a stance on the Confederate imagery associated with the Mississippi flag, but not to dismantle amateurism, it speaks to a disingenuousness that should not be supported," she said.

Mississippi has the last state flag that includes the battle emblem: a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars. White supremacists put the symbol on the flag in 1894 during the backlash to black political power that developed during Reconstruction.

The flag has not flown on the campuses of any of the state's eight public universities in years.