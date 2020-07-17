NCAA wants rigorous plan for testing football players

The surge in COVID-19 cases in many areas of the country where big-time college football is played increases the need for more frequent testing and quick delivery of results, Binney said.

"I would be a lot more comfortable with this plan for the Ivy League than the Big 12," Binney said. "This feels like a plan that might work decently in areas without a lot of community cases. In areas with more cases and more community spread I think there is a very real likelihood of somebody being missed by this testing protocol and getting on the field.

"And with a sport like football, pretty much all of your investment has to be up front in stopping an infection from getting onto the field," he said.

The Power Fives conference are finalizing their own guidelines that are similar to the NCAA's. In that document, obtained by The Associated Press, they add to high-risk exposures "anyone participating in face-to-face or contact drills against each other or using equipment that has not been adequately cleaned."

Dr. Greg Stewart, the Tulane team physician, said determining what constitutes a high-risk exposure during a football game will often be a judgment call for medical staffs.