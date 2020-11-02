NCAA's Election Day off sends message but is it needed?

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the school and athletic department have put a lot of effort into empowering athletes, encouraging them to vote and educating them on how to go about it.

"We've worked very hard with our team so that anybody that wasn't registered is now registered, and we've had our people administratively help them get their ballots, make sure they're voting and have voted," Cutcliffe said.

As for a day off, Cutcliffe said: "I think it's a little more showy, honestly -- I'll just say it like it is -- than it has purpose."

Perhaps no team had to condense its preparation this week more than No. 9 BYU. The Cougars play their toughest game of the season Friday night at No. 21 Boise State.

BYU, which is affiliated with the Church of Latter Day Saints, does not permit athletic activities on Sundays. Because of that, the school asked the NCAA for a waiver to permit the Cougars to practice Tuesday. It was denied.

"Everybody had good intentions," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said. "I don't think there's anybody that's going to argue with the fact that we can do more as administrators in college athletics, and thus the legislation."

But, he added, "I think most of the work has been done."