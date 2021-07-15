NCAA's Emmert: It is time to decentralize college sports

NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shifting power to conferences and campuses and reconsidering how schools are aligned.

Emmert said the recent Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA along with the lifting of restrictions on athletes monetizing their fame should be a catalyst to "rethink" what college sports has been about.

In a 30-minute interview with a small group of reporters, Emmert stressed he was not putting forth a mandate or even a recommendation. But he laid out a vision for the future of college sports that puts fewer limitations on athletes and de-emphasizes the role of a national governing body like the NCAA, which was founded 115 years ago and oversees more than 450,000 athletes.

"When you have an environment like that it just forces us to think more about what constraints should be put in place ever on college athletes. And it should be the bare minimum," Emmert said.

Emmert said the NCAA's more than 1,100 member schools should consider a less homogenous approach to the way sports are governed and rethink the current three division structure, which includes 355 Division I colleges. The NCAA's rules and regulations have long been criticized and court challenges have been mounting in recent years.