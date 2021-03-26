NCAA's Midwest Region full of upsets but maybe not surprises

"And you're never happy and you don't enjoy the journey," Moser continued. "I've been so in the moment of enjoying the journey the last five, six years, the people I'm with and being happy, and then the success comes."

Tinkle knows a thing or two about journeys.

His playing career took him to basketball outposts such as Topeka, Kansas, and Rapid City, South Dakota, then around the world to Belgium, Sweden and Greece. Once he retired and got into coaching, he took Montana to unknown heights, earning him the job at Oregon State.

Under his guidance, the Beavers have made their only two NCAA Tournament appearances since 1990.

Moser and Tinkle might have detractors, but Boeheim has the market cornered on naysayers. They argue the 76-year-old coach is too old or out of touch. They point to two 20-win seasons in the last seven years, and that antiquated 2-3 zone he uses. They say the game has passed him by.

Yet here are the Orange once again, creating more March madness.