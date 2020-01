Neale Baran is a 43-year-old left-handed bowler, is single, lives in Auburn and works for the state Thruway Authority. This is the fourth time (out of nine) he has qualified. This is Neale’s first trip to the final eight and his previous best finish was in the top 12. His career-high average was a 217 and his current league average is a 205. Neale’s high game is a 300 and high series is a 787. His tournament average is 213 and his next opponent is Kevin Mead.