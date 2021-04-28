Networks realize draft drama without frills sometimes best

Trevor Lawrence will not be in Cleveland, and may not be interviewed immediately after the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to make him the top pick because the New York Jets are up next.

"It is hard to interview someone who just got selected if they're not there because this thing continues to move and the narrative shifts. If they're not readily available to go, you probably won't see a lot of those interviews," Yook said.

"But that's the body of this event. It just keeps going forward."

NFL Network, ESPN and ABC will air coverage all three days. ABC will have its own unique broadcast the first two days before having the ESPN simulcast on Saturday.

DIFFERENT, YET THE SAME

NFL Network will have reporters at 11 team complexes, but ESPN will continue to have its reporters operate remotely.

Seth Markman, ESPN's VP of Production, said the decision was mainly for health and safety concerns.

"I think we could have done that, but it's something that we just looked at that wasn't a must do for this year," he said.