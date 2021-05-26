New Era apologizes, pulls caps mocked on social media

NEW YORK — New Era says it pulled a lampooned line of Major League Baseball hats from its website Tuesday and is apologizing for design inaccuracies on the caps meant to pay homage to communities with big league clubs.

New Era spokesman Mark Maidment said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the "Local Market" collection was launched in November of 2020, but the company was only made aware of issues with the designs when social media users began mocking them en masse Tuesday.

The series included one cap for each team featuring the club's primary logo, area codes for the surrounding communities and various iconography meant to represent the area.

The area code selection was inconsistent, though, with several notable omissions. Among them: the Tampa Bay Rays' hat didn't include St. Petersburg, where the team's stadium is located, and the Pittsburgh Pirates' version had no area codes at all.

"One of the design features incorporates the local area codes of the respective MLB teams," the statement said. "It recently came to our attention that a few caps omitted a relevant area code. In light of this, we removed the collection from our website so we could review the design accuracy of all the caps. We apologize for any unintentional design mistake with regard to this collection."