New Giants coach Judge learning on fly

“It’s important the players not only know what you’re going to do, but how you’re going to do it,” Judge said. “That will come into the coordinators explaining to them our style of offense, our style of defense, our style of special teams, and how we’re going to look. They have to understand where they’re going to fit in the puzzle.”

Judge has taken over the basement in his home since the league ordered team personnel to stay at home. He starts early and finishes late. He has his draft board set up for next week.

“I have a golden retriever (Abby) sitting on the couch next to me for about 15 hours a day,” Judge said. “Right now, she can probably tell you more about who we’re going to take in the first round than anybody else.”

Judge said he wants his draft picks to be versatile players who fit into his system and can be used to expand that system. He wants players who can make an impact and have an upside, too.

The biggest question most people have is when will things return to normal, of course. Judge has put together multiple plans for that.