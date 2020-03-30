New Giants linebacker Martinez ready to learn

The Giants have sent him an iPad with videotapes of the games from last year's 4-12 season. He has no idea when he will get a new playbook. It normally happens at the start of offseason training, so that makes it even tougher for a player switching teams.

“Kind of in limbo now,” Martinez said. "Working out and waiting for the next step within the virus protocol of what we are allowed to do, whether it's meetings with coaches and things like that, and try to soak up as much information.

“Once I get the playbook it will be my starting point of writing enough down to do the things necessary so I know the plays and the checks and everything,” said Martinez, who finished second in the NFL last season with 155 tackles.

The thought of remote learning doesn't scare Martinez. There were times in college, Martinez said, when they used conference calls and on-line lessons for school and football. He left Stanford in 2015.

“I have an understanding of how to survive through that,'' he said. ”It's weird not being able to sit in the same room and get to know each other that way. But it is one of the things you just make the most of it, and it'll be interesting to work through.”