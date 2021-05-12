New rail-trail work underway

Excavators like the ones in Saranac Lake have been working along 34 miles of tracks, pulling up tie after tie. Goodwin thinks once all the work is done, the long, mostly flat trail will offer a unique experience.

“This one is going to be something that will be an attraction for people coming from outside," Goodwin said. "It’s also going to be a wonderful amenity for people who live locally.”

Lynn Zuliani walked to the old train tracks in Saranac Lake from her house to watch the construction work. Zuliani said she’s really excited about the rail trail.

“I expect to ride to Lake Placid and back, hopefully. I love to cycle. That's not quite 20 miles. It’s not that hard," Zuliani said with a laugh. Well, we’ll see. I haven’t done it yet. I’m all talk."

After watching more of the construction work along the old tracks, Zuliani’s tone shifted. Seeing this historic railroad line removed forever is bittersweet, Zuliani said, even for people like her who think the rail-trail concept is the way to go.

“I’m surprised at my reaction when I’m seeing them do this now, I really am, because I’ve been overjoyed about this project and now I’m going, ‘oh man, aw.’”

Sections of this line will be usable soon, but there’s still a lot of work ahead. The state says it still needs permits for some of the construction that passes through wetlands. The whole project isn't expected to be completed until 2024.

