New rail-trail work underway

After more than a decade of lawsuits and fiery debates, New York state is building a new rail-trail in the Adirondacks. The route will run from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake and will be open to everyone from hikers to snowmobilers.
Work began last fall to convert the old rail line to a recreational trail. On a recent, spring day in Saranac Lake, two excavators moved along the trails just a few blocks up from downtown. They were pulling up the stakes and ties that have been in the ground for decades.
Watching from across the street, trail advocate Tony Goodwin said this moment had been a long time coming.
“We had to believe that somehow it was going to happen, otherwise we wouldn't have kept going.”
Goodwin and others on the Adirondack Rail Trail Advocates board have been fighting to get this trail built since 2010. That fight has divided the park, between trail advocates like Goodwin and people who loved the old railroad line.
“It’s pretty amazing that finally, after all the court cases and all of the pushback from the rail supporters, that New York State is actually going right ahead and not wasting any time.”
Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration has described the final plan as a compromise. There will be 34 miles of trail in this part of the Park and about 90 miles of refurbished rail from Tupper Lake to Old Forge. That tourism rail line could be done as early as this November.
Excavators like the ones in Saranac Lake have been working along 34 miles of tracks, pulling up tie after tie. Goodwin thinks once all the work is done, the long, mostly flat trail will offer a unique experience.
“This one is going to be something that will be an attraction for people coming from outside," Goodwin said. "It’s also going to be a wonderful amenity for people who live locally.”
Lynn Zuliani walked to the old train tracks in Saranac Lake from her house to watch the construction work. Zuliani said she’s really excited about the rail trail.
“I expect to ride to Lake Placid and back, hopefully. I love to cycle. That's not quite 20 miles. It’s not that hard," Zuliani said with a laugh. Well, we’ll see. I haven’t done it yet. I’m all talk."
After watching more of the construction work along the old tracks, Zuliani’s tone shifted. Seeing this historic railroad line removed forever is bittersweet, Zuliani said, even for people like her who think the rail-trail concept is the way to go.
“I’m surprised at my reaction when I’m seeing them do this now, I really am, because I’ve been overjoyed about this project and now I’m going, ‘oh man, aw.’”
Sections of this line will be usable soon, but there’s still a lot of work ahead. The state says it still needs permits for some of the construction that passes through wetlands. The whole project isn't expected to be completed until 2024.