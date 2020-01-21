New sentencing ordered for Silver

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court upheld former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver's corruption conviction Tuesday but ordered a resentencing after reversing the conviction on some charges.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means the Democrat may get a fresh chance to seek a reduction of his seven-year prison sentence, especially if prosecutors decline to seek retrial on three rejected counts.

His lawyer and prosecutors declined to comment.

Silver, 75, has remained free pending appeal. His 2018 sentencing came after he was convicted for a second time of trading favors to collect nearly $4 million in fees to help a cancer researcher and real estate developers.

His first conviction in 2015 was overturned by the appeals court, and a new trial was ordered after a Supreme Court ruling in another case redefined the rules for bribery convictions.

On Tuesday, the 2nd Circuit tossed out charges related to legal fees Silver collected to refer mesothelioma cases to a law firm. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

