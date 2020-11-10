New York Giants bucking belief about rotating O-Line players

Colombo said the rotation is not new for the players. The teams has used different linemen in different positions since opening training camp in August.

So when Peart takes over for Fleming at right tackle, he and Zeitler have run the same combination blocks thousands of times.

"It gives guys, you know, a chance to get a breather and get back in there," Colombo said Tuesday. "And you can see kind of the flow of the game, too. You can kind of use these guys in different roles. So it's starting to work really well for us. And we're kind of excited, you know, the way we've been playing lately. We just got to keep getting better."

New York rushed for a season-high 166 yards against Washington, and it wasn't quarterback Daniel Jones scrambling all over the place. That was the run offense earlier in the season after star running back Saquon Barkley was lost for the season with an ACL injury.

Jones had six carries for 4 yards in the Washington game. Wayne Gallman (68 yards) and Alfred Morris (67 yards) carried the load.

Zeitler, who is in his ninth season in the league, said continuity has long been the key phrase for offensive lines.