New York Giants' Eli Manning retires

"I can remember walking to the locker room with him afterward and him saying to me, "I think we found our guy." And how right he was," John Mara said of his father.

The holder of almost every Giants' passing record, Manning said he had no immediate plans. He admitted he would miss the time with teammates, the game preparation, the fans and the beers in the back of the bus after wins. He plans to spend time with his family and friends reliving the positive memories, ignoring the bad times, enjoying himself and being an assistant coach on his daughter's third-grade basketball team. A job with the Giants is a possibility, he said.

"For most of my life, people have called me easy. Believe me, this is nothing easy about today," said Manning, who has been the face of the organization with his play on the field and his charity work off it. "Wellington Mara always said, "Once a Giant, Always a Giant." For me, it's 'Only a Giant.'''

Manning was No. 1 overall pick by the Chargers in 2004 but he was traded to the Giants on draft day. He became the Giants' quarterback after nine games and started the next 222 games overall in a streak that ended in December 2017.

Manning led the Giants to titles after the 2007 and '11 seasons, beating the Patriots both times.