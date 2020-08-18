New York Giants have a new look under 38-year-old Joe Judge

"Some of us were very excited about it," Shepard said. "I know the coaches were fired up about it. It's always like going to the first day of class. Guys were amped up in the locker room about it. "

Barkley, coming off a season slowed by a high ankle sprain, also enjoyed having the pads on again, and the quick changes in practice sessions.

"You are going to have sudden change," he said. "There are times in games where the offense might have a turnover, the defense might create a turnover and vice versa, and we have to go out on the field and be able to respond and be able to capitalize on that moment. What's going on, football is not the way it was in the past. ... we are doing different things. That's part of the game, not just the game, but that's part of life."

NOTES: The Giants' decision to cut Chandler Catanzaro on Monday means they will be without a placekicker for most of the week. Under NFL protocol for coronavirus, once a new player is signed, he will have to take three tests for the COVID-19 virus in a four-day period. The tests will be done on the first, second and fourth day the player arrives in the area. If the tests are negative, the player's daily COVID-19 tests begin on the fifth day. Another negative result will allow him to enter the club facility for the first time.

