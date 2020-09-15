New York Giants off to shaky start under new coach Joe Judge

Barkley was clearly frustrated during the game, but added he has to be better. He missed a hole or two and some of the plays were too slow developing.

"Internally we will address things always," said Judge, who refused to say whether he would either calmly correct the problems or lay down the law. "We will be blunt and honest. We are very transparent in this organization and we will be very direct with what we have to do to correct it.

WHAT'S WORKING

Take away the two interceptions — especially the one at the end of an 87-yard drive — and Daniel Jones played well. He stood in the pocket under good pressure and threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns to Darius Slayton (six catches, 102 yards). Jones, the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, also ran four times for 22 yards, accounting for most of the Giants rushing yards.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The secondary. After Sam Beal opted out and DeAndre Baker was released because of an arrest for armed robbery, the Giants knew they had to find a cornerback to play opposite James Bradberry. Second-year pro Corey Ballentine was targeted by the Steelers. He was good in run support but his coverage was so-so. Pittsburgh also took advantage of big holes in zone defenses.