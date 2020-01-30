New York teachers 80% white

All the students at Paideia School 24 know Bryan Boyd.

His popularity at the Yonkers elementary school is a testament to his longevity; He's taught there for 20 years. But he also has something in common with many of his students that sets him apart from most of his colleagues: His race.

Boyd, who is black, was one of seven teachers of color at the elementary school last year, according to state data. Of those, he was the only male.

Those teachers made up a quarter of the 28 total who work there, a much lesser share than the three quarters of Yonkers students who are black or Hispanic.

"Everybody knows me from pre-K to sixth grade just based on who I am," Boyd said. "I'm honored, I guess, in some ways that they do know who I am. I think I'm respected by the students and the parents and staff."

In public schools across New York, the number of minority students is on the rise, long ago surpassing half the total student population and fueled by major urban districts where as many as nine out of 10 students are not white.