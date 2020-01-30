New York teachers 80% white

All the students at Paideia School 24 know Bryan Boyd.
His popularity at the Yonkers elementary school is a testament to his longevity; He's taught there for 20 years. But he also has something in common with many of his students that sets him apart from most of his colleagues: His race.
Boyd, who is black, was one of seven teachers of color at the elementary school last year, according to state data. Of those, he was the only male.
Those teachers made up a quarter of the 28 total who work there, a much lesser share than the three quarters of Yonkers students who are black or Hispanic.
"Everybody knows me from pre-K to sixth grade just based on who I am," Boyd said. "I'm honored, I guess, in some ways that they do know who I am. I think I'm respected by the students and the parents and staff."
In public schools across New York, the number of minority students is on the rise, long ago surpassing half the total student population and fueled by major urban districts where as many as nine out of 10 students are not white.
But the percentage of educators of color has been stubbornly stagnant even as a growing body of research shows a diverse teacher workforce has a positive effect on the entire student body, according to data analyzed by the USA TODAY Network New York and a recent study by the state Education Department.
Among the findings:
• During the 2018-19 school year, about 80% of New York's 200,000 public-school teachers were white, while just 8% were black and 7% were Hispanic. An additional 3% were Asian, while 2% declined to provide racial or ethnic information.
Those percentages have remained relatively unchanged over the past decade, even as an influx of Hispanic students has spurred a steady increase in the share of minority students.
• More than 175 of New York's 732 school districts reported having no teachers of color at all. Most of those were in rural or suburban areas.
• New York City has the state's most diverse teacher workforce among large cities, with teachers of color making up about 40% of the total. But the percentage still lags behind the city's student body, which is made up of more than 80% of students who are not white.
• Outside New York City, just 6% of teachers were black or Hispanic, compared to 29% of students.
State education leaders say they're committed to finding ways to bolster diversity in the teacher workforce.
"We're looking at this from several different lenses and how we can work together," said Shannon Tahoe, New York's interim education commissioner. "I think in the upcoming year, you're going to see a lot of this. It's something I and the Regents are very committed to."