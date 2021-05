New York Yankees coach Phil Nevin has positive COVID-19 test

The Yankees on April 30 were able to relax MLB protocols after reaching an 85% vaccination rate among players and staff such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers. The team spoke with MLB officials about the situation.

"We'll have to definitely evaluate and make sure we're doing everything we possibly can to prevent things from happening," Boone said.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who resumed wearing a mask during a pregame zoom session Tuesday, said the players were comfortable in playing the game.

"As a whole, we're going to press on," Cole said. "I don't think this is going to be over for a few years. I think we've going to have to be dealing with this kind of thing for a while. And every time these things come up, we're going to have to adapt and learn, just as a species."

Cole planned to wear a mask in the dugout during Tuesday night's game.

"We've all learned that playing through a pandemic last year, nothing surprises you, but it catches you off guard a little bit," Boone said. "Playing the 2020 season, going through spring training, playing this year and not having an issue, it still hits you, it still stops you in your tracks. Without question we're certainly more equipped to deal with it."

Notes: CF Aaron Hicks was a late scratch with a bruised right shin. He fouled a ball off it in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against Washington. ... Aaron Judge started in right field after being rested Sunday and hit a first-pitch homer in the first inning. He has been dealing with Boone is calling "lower leg stuff." ... 3B Gio Urshela (sore left knee) was back in the lineup for the first time since leaving Thursday's game against Houston.

