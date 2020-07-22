New Yorkers ditching city for elbow room fuel housing boom

New York City is in no danger of hollowing out any time soon, though. The upstate wave looks more like a trickle in a city of 8.3 million. With new homes in the region running from under $200,000 to more than $1 million, they are an escape hatch many cannot afford. But the spike in sales and long-term rentals shows how New Yorkers who endured the worst of the pandemic see the city as less hospitable.

"We just feel that the city will not be the city that we lived in," said Susan Cohen, who rented a home in Rhinebeck with her husband after sheltering in their Upper East Side apartment.

"For six weeks in our two-bedroom apartment, all we talked about was without a vaccine, we will never go on the subway again, we'd be hesitant to go on a bus again, we won't go to the movies. we won't go to the theater ... So what do we have for the next two years in Manhattan? And we said, 'What are we living here for?'"

County-level home sales figures from May and June still show a dip compared to last year, but agents say those figures reflect lags of one to three months between offers being accepted and closings. Agents describe recent weeks of bidding wars over homes that had been languishing on the market and new listings being snapped up fast by buyers with cash. Realtor John Murphy said some homes are selling $100,000 or more above the asking prices.