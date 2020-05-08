Newberry: Glimmer of hope for sports' return, but don't pop champagne yet

It’s not ideal by any means — an indoor sport requiring brutal, hand-to-hand combat — but UCF leader Dana White has been pushing for weeks to get his gladiators back in the octagon (remember Fight Island?), so everyone will be watching to see how it all turns out.

“We are going out there and do our best and keep sports alive,” said Tony Ferguson, who will fight Justin Gaethje in the co-main event for the UFC interim lightweight title. “This is going to bring a sense of normalcy to people.

While NASCAR plans to resume its Cup season with four races this month, other U.S. sports are taking a more cautious approach.

There's still no indication when Major League Baseball will begin its season, or what form that might take. Ditto for the NBA and NHL, which still hope to finish their seasons or at least find a way to crown their respective champions.

MLS has a bit more flexibility, since it can take its barely started season right up until the end of the calendar year, but the individual workouts that a few teams began Wednesday were merely a tantalizing snippet.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step," Eales said. “But we want to be cautious. The most important thing is to come back in a safe manner.”