Newberry: Judging history of sports documentaries

Sports and cinema have an uneasy alliance.

For every “Raging Bull,” there are an abundance of flicks that get it wrong when they try to recapture a memorable event or famous athlete. Seriously, how does the compelling life of Babe Ruth produce not one, but two of the greatest stinkers in the history of film-making (“The Babe Ruth Story” AND “The Babe”)?

There’s another format that serves the genre far better.

The documentary.

No wonder three of the last four Academy Awards in this category went to sports-related films.

With that in mind, here are 10 documentaries that everyone should see (and 10 others that are definitely worth a look):

10. STEVE MCQUEEN: THE MAN & LE MANS (2015)

McQueen was at the height of his career (and an actual racer) when he decided to make the ultimate racing film centered on the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Too bad he didn’t have a script. The King of Cool was never quite the same after his hubris-fueled making of "Le Mans."

ALSO WORTH WATCHING: Pumping Iron (1977). An entertaining look at professional bodybuilding propelled Arnold Schwarzenegger to movie stardom.