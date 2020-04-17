Newberry: When pandemic ends, sports have chance to reset

While sports is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, there are surely lessons to be learned.

When normality does return to our stadiums and arenas, maybe we can put them to use.

Certainly, this unprecedented shutdown has changed life — and sports — in ways we never expected. But maybe, just maybe, that’s not entirely a bad thing.

If nothing else, we’ll never get another chance for a reset like this one.

Here’s a few ideas worth considering when this nightmare is over:

VIRTUAL DRAFTS

The WNBA was conducting its draft remotely Friday night — without players, fans or media in attendance — and the NFL will follow suit next week with its own virtual draft.

There is some downside to this, of course, mainly the players missing out on their triumphant, well-earned moment to deck out in their finest attire and walk across the stage in front of a cheering crowd and national television audience.