Newman eager to race again after violent Daytona accident

"I don't have anything that is conclusive that says that his car hit my helmet. I do know that parts of the inside of my car hit my helmet and crushed it," Newman said. "My helmet did have contact and my HANS did have contact, and I was being moved backwards in my seat as his car was moving me forward.

"Everything happened really quick and everything was all in that compartment, basically, and I guess it would be like a case of high-quality whiplash that kind of happened when I was hit."

He was sedated, he said, almost immediately to calm him and ultimately keep him settled so that his brain could heal. He said he suffered "a brain bruise."

"I kind of put it in layman's terms of having a bruised brain because everybody knows what a bruise is," said the Purdue engineering graduate and Indiana native. "You can't see a concussion. It's just a medical diagnosis. But a bruise you can see.

"So I kind of self-diagnosed myself with that bruised brain because the reality is you need to give time for a bruise to heal and that's what I needed was time for my brain to heal."

His return coincides with NASCAR's return to competition this weekend. The series will race without spectators at Darlington, Newman's favorite track.