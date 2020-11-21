$7 million South Street project in Auburn anticipated to begin in 2021

The project is currently out to bid, in the hopes a company will be awarded to the contract in December, with construction "beginning right out of the gate in 2021, as early as we can start," Reina said.

The slides on the corridor project update attached to Thursday's agenda said the estimated cost of the project is $7.2 million, including the city's share of $1.45 million.

Selvek noted the city's lawyers and fiscal advisers suggested the city get authorization to bond for the construction costs "just to protect ourselves" considering the current economic climate and how slowly the city may receive reimbursements for the project.

"We spent almost two years, I think, fighting with DOT just to get this project to this point, and we'd like to think that the funding's there and secured, but until we start submitting for reimbursement, I don't know," she said. "So I'm trying to lay it out to you the best I can at this point with what I know in terms of how funding's flowing right now."