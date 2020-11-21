$7 million South Street project in Auburn anticipated to begin in 2021

AUBURN — A $7 million endeavor to renovate a section of South Street that has been in the works for over a decade is finally posed to start construction next year.
In September, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution on a supplement agreement with the state Department of Transportation for the South Street Corridor Enhancement Project, in which South Street between Metcalf Drive and the city line will undergo several improvements. The council received a presentation at a meeting Nov. 19. Director of Capital Projects Christina Selvek addressed the council in person while Jeff Reina, managing engineer with C&S Companies, spoke virtually.
The city approved a deal in 2009 with the state DOT to move forward with a project but the funding was discontinued by the state in 2013.
In 2015, however, the council passed a resolution on a master agreement with the DOT "to proceed with preliminary engineering, design and right-of-way incidentals" for the project, according to the resolution on the supplemental agreement in September. This allowed for partial funding to be restored.
The project is currently out to bid, in the hopes a company will be awarded to the contract in December, with construction "beginning right out of the gate in 2021, as early as we can start," Reina said.
The slides on the corridor project update attached to Thursday's agenda said the estimated cost of the project is $7.2 million, including the city's share of $1.45 million.
Selvek noted the city's lawyers and fiscal advisers suggested the city get authorization to bond for the construction costs "just to protect ourselves" considering the current economic climate and how slowly the city may receive reimbursements for the project.
"We spent almost two years, I think, fighting with DOT just to get this project to this point, and we'd like to think that the funding's there and secured, but until we start submitting for reimbursement, I don't know," she said. "So I'm trying to lay it out to you the best I can at this point with what I know in terms of how funding's flowing right now."
Despite that, Selvek said she believes the project is necessary despite its size, noting the city spent years securing and re-securing funding for it and city staff have put a great deal of time into it. She said she feels it benefits the national park and the community, adding that the current water line is a seasonal issue for staff, with crews constantly needing to work on it.
Reina said that the project is meant to restore the roadway's service life, since it is "pretty beat up now," especially from truck traffic. A major piece of the undertaking is providing continuity from the South Street Historic District south to the city line, Reina said.
"Once you get past Metcalf and Clymer (Street,) it kind of feels like you're outside of the city and you're not," he said. "You still got another 2,000 feet, so we're trying to keep continuity there."
The road will be widened, from its current 28 feet to 36 feet, with 6-foot shoulders and 12-foot travel lanes. The shoulders would increase safety for bicyclists. It will also include sidewalks and a new curb. A left turn lane will be added "to get on Metcalf and Clymer from South Street," Reina added. Another part is wide enough to allow to develop another new left lane, he said, so it will be restriped as such. The traffic signal will also upgraded, with modifications to the pedestrian signals.
The undertaking also includes some beneficial features for Harriet Tubman National Historic Park. The slides on the project said the project will widen the park's main access driveway to accommodate bus traffic and rectangular rapid flashing beacons will be utilized for improved cross walk visibility. Reina said the project is also providing the park two new driveways, one on each side of South Street, opposite of one another. The new driveway on the left will access the park's current parking area to accommodate the park's future plans.
Another major enhancement to this section of the street through the project will be the extension of the 12 inch water main "Metcalf/Clymer south to the city line," the slides said. The slides said also improvements include a new closed drainage system and storm water quality units.
A detour will be needed while all of these changes are underway. The proposed detour includes Swift Street, Lake Avenue and Sand Beach Road.
"The detour (does not mean) that we're going to completely shut down the road and everyone that is on the street is stranded by any means. The initial intent for this detour is to make sure the heavy truck traffic is not going through the construction zone," Reina said. "We want them to go around it and get them over to Lake Ave., which is New York (state route) 38, which is a truck route."
The first reading of a bond ordinance for the project is set to be before the council at its Nov. 24 meeting.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
