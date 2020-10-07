Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts take on environmental volunteer event in Moravia

MORAVIA — Natalie McKee's eyes scanned the streets of Moravia for storm catch basins as she walked with Cub Scout Pack 11 Tuesday afternoon.

Natalie, 7, was one of the Cub Scouts who teamed up with Boy Scouts of America Troop 11 for a volunteering event for the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. Over 15 Scouts from the Auburn-based organizations glued storm water medallions that say "*No Dumping * *Drains the Lake*" to the catch basins to raise public awareness around the importance of not dumping materials down the basins because they drain into Owasco Lake.

Scouts, parents and other volunteers split into different groups with maps to install the medallions on basins in Moravia. Natalie, who at one point appeared to stop walking upon noticing what she thought was one of the basins, was in the same group as Seth Jensen, director of municipal utilities for the city of Auburn, Cub Scout master for Pack 11 and assistant troop leader for Troop 11. Natalie's parents, Kristin and Ray, said they didn't think their daughter had done a volunteering event like this before. Kristin said they like teaching Natalie to give back.