Cato-Meridian, Skaneateles school districts to hold COVID-19 testing for students

The Cato-Meridian and Skaneateles school districts will begin COVID-19 testing for staff and students.
In a letter to parents on the Cato-Meridian website, Superintendent Terry Ward said testing will only be done for students with consent from a parent or guardian. A link to the testing permission form for parents of in-person students is available on a page found on the front of the district website.
Testing will start Monday, Dec. 7, for students in third, fifth and sixth grade in the elementary school. On Tuesday, testing will kick off for the junior-senior high school, with eighth, ninth and 10th grade, the district said. The school nurse will perform each test. Junior-senior high school students will be given the swab and asked to put it in their own nose.
Ward said most parents, about 600, have turned in the form indicating whether or not they want their children tested. Of those submissions, 58% of parents of guardians are giving permission for their child to be tested. The permission lasts for the month of December, Ward said in the letter.
"Starting in January, we will be asking you to fill out another consent form. For as long as test lasts, we will send a monthly consent form," he said. "Staff member testing consent is at 81% in our district."
Ward added that the district is committed to remaining open for in-person instruction and the district respects the testing decisions of each family.
"However, we believe it is important to note giving consent to have your child tested helps drive down the Cayuga County positivity percentages," Ward said. "Staying out of the yellow, orange or red zone in our county will allow us to remain open for in-person learning."
Skaneateles Central School District Superintendent Eric Knuth said in a letter to families that COVID-19 testing will be available to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The letter is dated Dec. 4, which was also the first day of the shutdown of Skaneateles school buildings in light of rising positive COVID-19 cases and related concerns. The district has shifted to remote-only learning, with in-person education tentatively set to resume on Dec. 14.
Knuth said in the letter that all testing will be held in the commons area of the high school, and the testing will be at no cost to staff, families or the district. Faculty and staff testing will be available at 8 a.m. Dec. 9, and student testing will be available at 9:30 a.m. Testing will be on a first come, first serve basis, but people are asked to register for testing online.
The district noted that if an area receives a "yellow zone" designation by the state due to hitting certain criteria related to local COVID-19 positivity rates, schools must test 20% of its in-person staff and students within two weeks in order to continue in-person education. Schools within a yellow zone have to remote only learning if they don't test 20% of students and staff, Knuth said.
Testing is voluntary, and only the students whose parents or guardians preregistered for them will be able to get tested. The letter added that parents or guardians who did preregister their child "will be presumed to have granted their consent for the test."
"On behalf of the faculty, staff, administration, and Board of Education, we ask for an increased sense of caution throughout our entire school community," Knuth said. "Our ability to provide in-person education depends on all of us working together."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.