Cato-Meridian, Skaneateles school districts to hold COVID-19 testing for students

The Cato-Meridian and Skaneateles school districts will begin COVID-19 testing for staff and students.

In a letter to parents on the Cato-Meridian website, Superintendent Terry Ward said testing will only be done for students with consent from a parent or guardian. A link to the testing permission form for parents of in-person students is available on a page found on the front of the district website.

Testing will start Monday, Dec. 7, for students in third, fifth and sixth grade in the elementary school. On Tuesday, testing will kick off for the junior-senior high school, with eighth, ninth and 10th grade, the district said. The school nurse will perform each test. Junior-senior high school students will be given the swab and asked to put it in their own nose.

Ward said most parents, about 600, have turned in the form indicating whether or not they want their children tested. Of those submissions, 58% of parents of guardians are giving permission for their child to be tested. The permission lasts for the month of December, Ward said in the letter.