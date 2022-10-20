Fire at Auburn residence displaces nine people

Nine people were displaced due to a blaze in Auburn Thursday afternoon, according to the Auburn Fire Department.

Jeff Clark, assistant fire chief with the AFD, said the call for a fire at 62 Seymour St. came in at 4:57 p.m. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out of the first floor of the residence. The fire was extinguished in about eight minutes and the damage was contained to two rooms of the home.

Clark said the building was determined not to be a total loss but was condemned due to the gas and electricity being turned off. He added the damage was "minimal" due to the actions of the fire department and it was contained to two rooms.

Nine people were displaced due to the fire, Ckark said. A family of five was receiving assistance from the Red Cross while a family of four intended to stay with family. No one was injured.

The cause of the blaze was determined to be furniture moved too close to a heating unit and was "accidental in nature," Clark said.

The Auburn Police Department, Auburn City Ambulance, the city of Auburn's Code Enforcement Office, New York State Electric and Gas and the Cayuga County 911 center also assisted with the scene.