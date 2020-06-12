Folk duo, Auburn students create song tribute to Harriet Tubman

While helping Auburn students craft a song about iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman, Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner also wanted to connect her work as a frontline worker during the Civil War to the efforts of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the seventh year Leonino and Artzner, who are married and have performed together as Magpie for 47 years, have created a tune about Tubman with Genesee Elementary School fourth-graders. Instead of being in a classroom, the students, educators and Leonino and Artzner worked remotely because of social distancing.
The duo and the students did research last week and then this week wrote the lyrics and performed the song. The Auburn Enlarged City School District, the organization John Brown Lives! and the Harriet Tubman Booster Club are all involved in the project.
Meeting late Friday morning through the video conferencing service Zoom, Leonino, Artzner, the teachers and the students went over the song, titled "She Made A Way Out of 'No Way,'" a play on the African-American phrase "Making a way out of no way," Leonino and Artzner said.
During the session, Magpie and the students sang the song while they communicated the lyrics through American Sign Language.
At one point, Leonino asked the students if they were comfortable with the chorus.
'If you are, give us a thumbs up," she said.
Most of the students responded affirmatively.
Later, Leonino and Artzner complimented student Bailey Morrissette's lyric "caring door," a reference to Tubman opening a door where she had done work as a caregiver to black people not allowed in white hospitals.
Tubman, who spent most of her life in Auburn, had been a nurse, spy and more during the Civil War. Leonino said she had been impressed with Bailey's lyrics and the students' other contributions.
"There are so many lyrics in the song that just move me," she said.
At one point, teacher Beth Robinson complimented the students.
"Have fun and be proud, guys," she said. "This is an awesome thing you've accomplished."
A video of the song is planned to be shown on Zoom on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrated on June 19 acknowledging the 1865 announcement in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War ended and slavery was abolished, through the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier. The song will then be released online that same day.
Artzner said after the session that though he enjoys the "tremendous personal dynamic" being in a classroom with the children, the online format had its own advantages. Instead of students raising their hands to make comments or add lyrics, the duo would offer them an idea or suggestion for a word to rhyme with the previous word and the students would send their contributions in Zoom's chat. The students would then vote on the best phrase. He was extremely impressed with what they came up with.
"Sometimes you've got this incredible untapped well of creativity," he said.
The song is dedicated to frontline pandemic workers and George Floyd, a black man allegedly killed last month by a former Minneapolis police officer. Leonino believes the students' work was reflected in their feelings, being under quarantine and the protests in the wake of Floyd's death.
"It's how they feel right now. And of course, every time we do a song it's about how those children are feeling at the moment but right now our moment is so chaotic and so emotionally challenging that I think we got stronger than usual emotional impact from the kids, and it came through in the lyrics," she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!