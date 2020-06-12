Folk duo, Auburn students create song tribute to Harriet Tubman

'If you are, give us a thumbs up," she said.

Most of the students responded affirmatively.

Later, Leonino and Artzner complimented student Bailey Morrissette's lyric "caring door," a reference to Tubman opening a door where she had done work as a caregiver to black people not allowed in white hospitals.

Tubman, who spent most of her life in Auburn, had been a nurse, spy and more during the Civil War. Leonino said she had been impressed with Bailey's lyrics and the students' other contributions.

"There are so many lyrics in the song that just move me," she said.

At one point, teacher Beth Robinson complimented the students.

"Have fun and be proud, guys," she said. "This is an awesome thing you've accomplished."

A video of the song is planned to be shown on Zoom on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrated on June 19 acknowledging the 1865 announcement in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War ended and slavery was abolished, through the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier. The song will then be released online that same day.