$1 million gift launches new program at Onondaga Community College

Onondaga Community College is starting a program aimed at increasing volunteerism and community service with a $1 million gift from a family noted for supporting such endeavors.

The college on Tuesday announced the creation of the Meg O’Connell Center for Social Justice and Community Impact which will provide support for students in volunteer and service-learning opportunities.

The initiative was launched with a gift of $1 million from Eric Allyn in honor of his wife, Meg O’Connell, OCC’s former interim president and chair of its board of trustees.

The program aims to build to a cohort of 20 students each year who will use their undergraduate experience to support local efforts, gain work experience, and use their expertise to improve the community.

Because 80% of OCC’s students work 30 hours a week or more, the college said that the students will receive a stipend and additional programming to help fill the financial gap from lost wages while they volunteer or perform service-learning.

Margaret “Meg” O’Connell has a lengthy career of community leadership. She served as OCC's interim president from 2012 to 2013 prior to the hiring of current President Dr. Casey Crabill. She was also Chair of OCC’s Board of Trustees from 2010-2012 and from 2013-2015. She is executive director of the Allyn Family Foundation and leader of the Syracuse Urban Partnership which constructed and operates a Syracuse property where the Salt City Market is located along with a grocery store, offices, and mixed-income apartments.

According to a news release, O'Connell has also contributed her time and expertise to Blueprint 15, the Early Childhood Alliance, ABC Cayuga Play Space, Work Train, CenterState CEO, Syracuse 20/20, Friends of the Central Library, Skaneateles Library Association and other endeavors in the region.

“With this generous gift from my husband of 35 wonderful years, OCC will be able to continue to provide opportunities for its students to become the future leaders of our community – and I couldn’t be more honored and proud to be a part of it,” O’Connell said in a statement.

“Meg O’Connell’s commitment to improve lives through her service to the entire Central New York community is an inspiration to all of us. Her contributions here leading our Board of Trustees and as Interim President played a critical role in the College’s success," OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill said. "The support of Eric Allyn with today’s gift ensures future students will benefit in her name as they become the community leaders of tomorrow."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0