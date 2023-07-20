The winner of the $1 billion Powerball jackpot is in California, but a second-prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in Auburn.

The New York Lottery announced that one of five second-prize-winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Auburn.

A second-prize ticket matches five numbers, but not the Powerball. The winning numbers from the Powerball drawing held on Wednesday were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball was 24.

The odds of winning the $1 million second prize were 1 in 11,688,053.52, according to the New York Lottery.

The other second-prize Powerball tickets were sold at Salam Deli in the Bronx, Sliders Food Mart in Clayton, Cumberland Farms in Latham and Central Snack Mart in White Plains.

Seventeen third-prize tickets worth $50,000 were also sold at various locations in New York, but none in Cayuga County.