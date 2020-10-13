10 new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, four hospitalized

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Cayuga County, so do the number of hospitalizations.

The Cayuga County Health Department reports there were 10 new cases over the last four days, including five on Tuesday. The new positive cases include four men, three women and three children. Two infants are among the children who contracted the virus. The other child is a student in the Southern Cayuga school district.

Six of the new cases are Auburn residents, while four live outside the city. Contact tracing investigations are complete for most cases.

When the department last provided an update on Friday, there was one resident hospitalized with COVID-19. There are now four people hospitalized, three of whom live in the county. The fourth is an out-of-county resident. It's the most hospitalizations reported in one day by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed cases in Cayuga County is up to 245. With 27 cases in the first 13 days of October, the county is on pace to have the most COVID-19 cases in one month since the first case was reported in mid-March.

In September, the county had 42 new positive cases — the most since May.