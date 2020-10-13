 Skip to main content
10 new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, four hospitalized
COVID-19

10 new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, four hospitalized

Isolation

An updated graph released by the Cayuga County Health Department showing the number of active cases in isolation. 

 Provided

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Cayuga County, so do the number of hospitalizations. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reports there were 10 new cases over the last four days, including five on Tuesday. The new positive cases include four men, three women and three children. Two infants are among the children who contracted the virus. The other child is a student in the Southern Cayuga school district. 

Six of the new cases are Auburn residents, while four live outside the city. Contact tracing investigations are complete for most cases. 

When the department last provided an update on Friday, there was one resident hospitalized with COVID-19. There are now four people hospitalized, three of whom live in the county. The fourth is an out-of-county resident. It's the most hospitalizations reported in one day by the county since the beginning of the pandemic. 

The total number of confirmed cases in Cayuga County is up to 245. With 27 cases in the first 13 days of October, the county is on pace to have the most COVID-19 cases in one month since the first case was reported in mid-March. 

In September, the county had 42 new positive cases — the most since May. 

There are 16 active cases, according to the health department. These are individuals who are in mandatory isolation, which is required after a positive test result. An additional 169 people are in mandatory quarantine due to contact with a positive case. 

The uptick in cases has led to more potential exposures at local businesses. On Sunday, the health department said an individual who visited four Auburn-area businesses tested positive for the virus. There was also a potential exposure reported at Lakeside Entertainment, the Cayuga Nation's gaming facility in Union Springs. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Breaking News