The power of individuals working together was the prevailing theme of Dr. Angela Davis' talk in Auburn.

The author, scholar and activist spoke to an audience of more than 700 Thursday night in the Auburn Junior High School auditorium.

The talk, part of the city's Juneteenth celebration, was moderated by award-winning civil rights journalist Jami Floyd.

Davis was introduced as "a living legend, a witness to the continued struggles of our modern time" by Billye Chabot, executive director of the talk's host, the Seward House Museum. Over the next hour and 15 minutes, Davis spoke at length about those struggles, as well as Harriet Tubman, the prison system and more to a steady rhythm of applause and mm-hmms from the audience.

Here are 15 notable things Davis said Thursday in Auburn:

On Tubman and the individual's role in history: "As important as we all are as individuals, we're not capable by ourselves of enacting these vast changes. They only happen when we come together. Although we do have a habit of assuming that individuals are the motors of history. As we look at the topic of this evening's discussion — freedom — we're here in Auburn, where Harriet Tubman lived for many years. Harriet Tubman is, I think, the embodiment of that impulse for freedom. And even Harriet Tubman did not accomplish what she accomplished as an individual. It was always with helpers. So I insist on that from the very outset. Otherwise we're not able to recognize the movement of history and who is responsible for the changes in history. It's not presidents, it's not governors — although oftentimes those who are presidents and governors assume that they can change the world — it's ordinary people who have a vision, who have a collective understanding of possibility."

On individualism in the U.S.: "It is, I think, a consequence of the way in which capitalism has so determined not only our economic systems but also the way we think about the world. It's about ideology, and ideology I would define as the way in which we imagine our relations with others. Because, precisely, of the ideologies of capitalism, most of us grow up thinking that the basic unit in the society is the individual. ... But let us look more closely at events and developments such as the Black freedom movement, which we're talking about this evening. There's not a single individual who is responsible for the continuity of the Black freedom movement. As a matter of fact, I think what's so remarkable is the fact that over centuries, Black people have embodied this impulse for freedom. One would assume that people would get tired. ... So we must ask: How has the impulse to struggle for freedom been maintained over centuries? The answer has to be because of the collective power of not only Black people, because the Black struggle for freedom, while Black people are its main drivers, has involved so many other people not only in this country, but all over the world."

On the individual's role in history, continued: "Individuals like Harriet Tubman stand in for the collective power of these struggles. It's always an important exercise to remember those whose names we do not know. I like to use the example of the Montgomery bus boycotts, and the major figure we associate with the Montgomery bus boycotts is the same figure who said the arc of the moral universe bends toward justice. But when one examines that struggle more closely, one recognizes that those who made it possible for the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery to achieve a measure of victory were people whose names we don't know, for the most part. I like to point out that the largest number of people who enabled the victory of the boycott were Black women. Not so much Rosa Parks, though she played an absolutely important role, but the women who were domestic workers. Because they are the ones who were required to use the bus for transportation to their jobs. ... We don't think of maids as being responsible. So that's why I say, it's really an important exercise to sometimes deconstruct these historical moments and to try to figure out who were the people who were really responsible."

On individualism, continued: "It's important for all of us to think of how we are made and remade by community. Whatever major accomplishments we may think we have achieved, when it comes down to it, it wasn't us alone. It was always also other people. So today I see myself as standing in for all those other people — those whose names were never known, those who are no longer with us."

On her activist sensibility: "The way my mother and father urged us to develop an activist sensibility was not in order to follow in their footsteps, but rather to do what was right. And in order to develop a collective sense of ourselves that did not match the way in which Black people were publicly presented by the racists in Birmingham, Alabama, which at that time was the most segregated city in the U.S. It wasn't anything special, it was just what we had to do. I got it also from my teachers. I've often said I really appreciate the fact that I attended segregated schools because, among other things, when we sang the national anthem we also sang 'Lift Every Voice and Sing.' Our teachers cultivated this sense of potential power in terms of defining who we were."

On what was lost to desegregation: We can also learn from that that the path toward liberation is not linear. We often passionately believe that something is going to make a major change in this country, and then we discover that this putative step forward is really also a step backward. But we can only learn that through experience. I don't think that we should bemoan the fact that happened, but we recognize that this is not the answer. I think we've had some of those experiences over and over and over, particularly in terms of the major figures, the presidents and the governors and so forth."

On Barack Obama being elected president: Again, there's this assumption that individuals constitute the core of history. Why should anyone have assumed that simply electing a single Black man to the White House was going to change what has been in development for hundreds of years? ... Nevertheless, it was a really important moment. Because a Black person was not supposed to be elected to the presidency. ... I think what was so amazing about that election was that despite the fact that hardly anyone believed that it was possible, the mass organizing — this was, again, how people come together and collectively make change — and I don't think we should ever forget that. As critical as we may be — as I am — of that time, because I think a lot more good could have been done during that period that wasn't, nevertheless we have to recognize that this was one of the most important moments in (our history). And it demonstrated that other collective feats might be possible."

On Juneteenth and Reconstruction: Of course, this is a Juneteenth celebration, so it is important to acknowledge the historical constellations around the emergence of Juneteenth as a holiday. But the most radical period in the history of this country was radical Reconstruction. That short period following the legal abolition of slavery and leading up to 1877 and the compromise. That was the most radical period in the history of our country not only with respect to the South, and not only with respect to Black people, but if you look at some of the legislation that was passed during that period when Black people and progressives ran many of the state legislatures, there were major laws passed with respect to women's rights — for example, women's rights to own and control property — so it was a major victory against patriarchy. And let me just say education, because many people in this country aren't aware of the fact that the Black struggle for education, that was one of the major struggles undertaken by Black people in the immediate aftermath of slavery, resulted in the establishment of public schools in the South. And ... as a result of the struggle for Black liberation, that meant that vast numbers of white children who came from poor backgrounds were also able to get an education. ... That was a moment when there was so much hope, so much optimism for the country. That was not only about the incorporation of previously enslaved Black people into the social, economic and political structures of the country, it was also about vast changes in all those structures."

On hope for change today: "Strangely enough, we see similar events happening today. Do you remember how we all felt in the summer of 2020? When more people than ever before in the history of this country went out into the streets and said no to racism, no to structural racism? And not only that, but when they went out into the streets, it was in the middle of a pandemic and no one knew how the virus was being communicated. But millions of people went out into the streets literally at the risk of their own lives. That is something that we have never before experienced in this country. ... What we are experiencing now is so similar to what was happening during that period that led to the overturning of radical Reconstruction. We don't know our history. If we don't recognize the extent to which our histories inhabit us, if we don't as a community inhabit our history, then we're completely disarmed when it comes to producing a more hopeful, a more viable, a more liberatory future."

On the tension between optimism and pessimism: The Italian communist Antonio Gramschi said that we need pessimism of the intellect, that we always need to examine events in a very sober manner. At the same time, we need optimism of the will. I want to add to that a more recent observation about hope and optimism by activist Mariame Kaba, and she pointed out that hope is not something that simply comes to us. It has to be produced. So she argues that hope is a discipline. As we organize and are involved in these struggles to enhance our communities, for a better future, for an end to heteropatriarchy and to racism, much of what we do is try to generate hope. That is one of the main tasks of those of us who do this work of organizing and attempting to produce a collective awareness. ... Optimism for hope is a discipline to be constantly produced and reproduced. It's always about not waiting for things to come to us, but to produce them, to generate them.

On her advocacy for prison abolition: Let me first point out that it was W.E.B. Du Bois who argued that the notion of abolition simply as the destruction of a particular institution misses the point. Because the historical abolitionist movement ... embraced not only the legal abolition of slavery, but more importantly, the recreation of the existing social, economic and political universe so that previously enslaved people could be actively incorporated in a new democracy. That was the real work of abolition, and only half of that was accomplished. This is why we're still today addressing issues that should have been addressed in the immediate aftermath of slavery. ... I say this because those of us who relate to abolition in the 21st century think of it primarily in the second sense. Prison abolitionists, people who call for the abolition of police, people who call for the abolition of the border police, abolition of the child welfare system — it's not simply about negating those institutions, it's about creating something that will do the work that those institutions presume to do, but will do that work much better. For example, the issue of prison abolition — we're right here in Auburn. Usually when the history of U.S. prisons is told, it's told as a kind of clash between the Auburn system and the Philadelphia system. But what gets left out is the part that slavery played. What about punishment under slavery, forms of punishment that actually entered into the penitentiary system without ever being acknowledged. And so we're seeing the consequences of that today."

On policing and Cop City: During the pandemic we also began to recognize how important it was to include policing practices in that conversation, and to recognize that policing practices in the U.S. have their origin in the institution of slavery — the slave patrols. There was this moment, just a couple years ago, when huge numbers of people began to agree that we needed to change the way issues of safety and security are conceived in this country. To think of safety and security as being produced by humans with guns? And especially when we think about people who have mental illness. How is a gun going to help that person? And police are primarily trained to use weapons. They're not trained to be compassionate, they're not trained to avert violence. They're trained to produce and reproduce violence. So: Cop City. When I analyze the situation, there was a period when organizations of police were on the defense and recognized that things were about to change. As a consequence we saw police being convicted, for the very first time in the history of this country, for killing Black people. That was a situation, again, where it really looked like we were moving forward. ... However, there are some events that occurred that I think are attempting to reassert the power of the old conceptions of the meaning of policing. Because a lot of us were saying, safety and security requires housing people. It requires health care. It requires us to minimize violence. All these conversations about new ways of imagining health and safety and security in our country, and then people like the Atlanta police — I don't know if the majority of the Atlanta police are Black but there is a significant number who is Black, so this is not about who is Black and who isn't — the Atlanta Police Foundation decided to create a training ground right on the edge of Atlanta, on land that is — of course, all the land in this country is indigenous land. But they decided to produce an 83-acre training ground on land that had been promised an adjacent Black community for recreation, for hiking. It was green space. And they purchased this land and now are attempting to build what will no doubt be the largest training facility for police in the country. A movement developed, a coalition between abolitionists and environmentalists, because that's a major story — the environmental destruction that is going to happen to this beautiful piece of land that historically was stewarded by indigenous people. And so what have the police done? They have attacked the demonstrators. A young environmentalist, a young trans man, who was I think from Panama, named Tortuguita, was killed. They are calling the demonstrators "domestic terrorists." So you see, this is how a minority opinion gets to represent what is considered to be the way of the country. ... I think the outcome of that will very much determine our ability to move in a progressive direction when it comes to health, safety and security.

On individuality vs. individualism: In all my critiques of individualism, I should have indicated that I'm not opposed to individuality. As a matter of fact, I think individualism militates against the expression of individuality. When we think about the role that art plays in keeping our struggles alive, oftentimes serving as a beacon for where we should be headed, because oftentimes the artist can make us feel what we don't yet know and give us a sense of where we need to be going even though we have not yet found the path that will take us in that direction. ... I think one of the wonderful products of the Black Lives Matter movement, which emerged as a direct result of the fact that vast numbers of Black women activists, often queer Black women activists, began to argue that leadership can be collective. We don't have to hold on to these old notions of leadership. And if we assume that leadership is always male, that leadership is always charismatic — because we have this image of the charismatic Black male leader that goes back to Frederick Douglass and Marcus Garvey. We know that, but we also know that leadership has to be collective, otherwise it will not be embraced. We also know there are figures like Ella Baker, who argued during the Civil Rights Movement, that we needed a much more creative definition of leadership. It couldn't just be a Black male minister. Which is not to say that Black male ministers didn't do amazing work, but it's to say that we should also have something else. ... Things change. One of the problems is that, as we grow older, we don't want to change with the time. Some of us are up in the years, but it's important to remember when we were young and we challenged the ideas of some of the elders, and often not in a way that banished them, but recognizing that this is what happens. Things change, and we have to recognize how they are changing. Would anyone have been able to convince us 50 years ago that we would be involved in conversations about the meaning of pronouns? Try to remember how things that we never would have imagined are now characterizing the public discourse. ... (Alluding to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was mentioned by Floyd earlier) that is why they're so afraid and why they're taking the steps that they're taking to prevent racism education from allowing kids to have conversations about what is new, what is developing, what was not recognized officially by schools in the past. This should be exciting. I don't understand why these people think that the world always has to remain the same. We should be excited about new developments. That's why we're here — to proclaim that excitement and to proclaim that we live not in the past, and not only in the present, but we also live in the future."

On whether incarcerated people should be given the right to vote: "My thoughts are that this should have happened a long time ago. As a matter of fact, had incarcerated or only previously incarcerated people been able to vote in the election that resulted in the presidency of George Bush — see, I'll say his name — the outcome of that election would have been different. And who would have been president? Our whole notion of punishment — this goes back to the Auburn system, the Philadelphia system — of depriving those who have committed certain offenses of certain rights and liberties allows us to understand why imprisonment as a mode of punishment is a peculiarly democratic form of punishment. Because if you did not have these rights in the first place, it would be impossible to think of punishment as depriving you of those rights. In all the research that I've done on prisons, I've come to the conclusion that prisons as a form of punishment are a direct consequence of capitalist democracy, and the impulse to change that form of punishment is an impulse to change the form of capitalist democracy, bourgeois democracy, democracy for the few, and really create the kind of socialist democracy that will benefit all people. ... And so many people who are currently incarcerated, and previously incarcerated, are so smart. The intelligence that has been locked up in these institutions is a collective intelligence that could help us to solve so many social problems. We're talking about people who have been locked up and decided to use that period to study, even in places where education is not provided, we see vast numbers of incarcerated people spending their lives behind bars learning and reading and thinking. It's one of the strange byproducts of the horrible system that there are those who realize the only way they're going to survive behind bars is by living the life of the intellect. As a consequence, those of us who are in the so-called free world can learn a great deal from people who are incarcerated. And that is only one of the arguments I would make for why people who are in prison, or have been, should be allowed to participate in our electoral process."

On indigenous activism: "When I talked about the ways in which the Black struggle has stood in for struggles for freedom more broadly, I should have pointed out that in the Americas, Black people — people of African descent — never would have been able to initiate and continue these struggles for freedom without the participation of indigenous people all over the Americas. We often act as if Black history is a discrete struggle, and this is one of the problems with our educational system and what we are taught. And feminism, I would say of course Black feminisms, native feminisms, but more broadly anti-racist and anti-capitalist feminisms are helping us to undo some of the damage that has been done to our capacity to engage in logical thinking."

