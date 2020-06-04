100 cases and counting: COVID-19 milestone in Cayuga County

101: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.

1: There has been one COVID-19 death in the county.

88: Out of 101 cases, 88 people have recovered.

11: Eleven people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department. Six of the 11 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Four people remain hospitalized.

53, 48. So far, 53 women and 48 men have tested positive for COVID-19. Early on, most cases were men. But there has been a shift over the last several weeks.

75. As of Thursday, 75 of the 101 cases live outside of Auburn.

25. Twenty-five Auburn residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Aside from the city and town cases, there is one case who was an out-of-state resident.