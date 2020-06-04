100 cases and counting: COVID-19 milestone in Cayuga County

With three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Cayuga County surpassed a milestone.
There have been more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, according to the health department. The first case was reported 2 1/2 months ago when an out-of-state resident tested positive while traveling through Cayuga County.
Since that case, there have been 100 more — the county has 101 confirmed cases — and one COVID-19 death. A fraction of those who contracted the virus required hospitalization.
The Citizen compiled a timeline of major moments during the COVID-19 pandemic in Cayuga County.
March 10: A Cayuga County resident was tested for COVID-19 — the first person tested for the coronavirus in the county. The person had traveled to a country with a high prevalence of the virus and was in precautionary quarantine. A few days later, the county announced the test was negative.
March 18: The health department announced that the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19. A man who was traveling through the county had symptoms of the virus and was tested. The test was positive.
March 31: Two county officials — Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy — held a press conference to detail the need for testing supplies. By the end of March, the county had four confirmed COVID-19 cases and performed nearly 300 tests.
April 3: After reporting two new cases the day before, there were two more new cases and the county's first coronavirus-related hospitalization. Three of the new cases involved farmworkers, including the man who was hospitalized due to COVID-19.
April 6: Five residents tested positive for COVID-19, the most in a single day at that point. There were two more patients hospitalized.
April 8: A man in his 40s with underlying health conditions was the first COVID-19 death reported in Cayuga County. "The virus is throughout our county and has caused the death of one of our own," Cuddy said at a press conference.
April 9: One day after the first death, the county reported 11 new cases — the most in a single day during the pandemic. The county's total number of confirmed cases increased from 17 to 28.
April 11: Auburn Community Hospital and the health department announced the opening of a respiratory care clinic for patients with respiratory illnesses. The purpose of the clinic is to shift respiratory patients away from local physicians' offices so that they could care for other patients.
April 30: With three new cases, the county ended the month with a total of 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 48 new cases in April.
May 8: After only two cases in the first seven days of the month, the county announced four new cases. One of the new positive cases is an employee at Lowe's in Auburn. It was the first time the health department notified the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a local store.
May 9: For the second straight day, four more people tested positive for COVID-19. The health department announces a two-day drive-thru testing clinic for essential workers. The clinic was scheduled as Cayuga County and central New York planned to begin the phased reopening of several businesses. To be eligible for the reopening process, more testing was needed.
May 15: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that central New York, including Cayuga County, is one of five regions that could begin the four-step phased reopening process. During the first phase, businesses in select industries — agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; construction; manufacturing; retail; and wholesale trade — could open with certain restrictions in place. On the day phase one began, Cayuga County had 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
May 19: The county reported its first hospitalizations in more than a month. Two people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
May 26: The health department said five people tested positive for COVID-19, the most in a single day since April 16. Two people remain hospitalized.
May 28: With six new cases, the county's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 91. Another COVID-19 patient is hospitalized after two discharges in the previous four days.
May 31: One more positive test brings the county-wide total to 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 42 new cases in May.
June 3: Three more people test positive for COVID-19. The county surpasses 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 in Cayuga County, by the number
101: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.
1: There has been one COVID-19 death in the county.
88: Out of 101 cases, 88 people have recovered.
11: Eleven people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department. Six of the 11 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Four people remain hospitalized.
53, 48. So far, 53 women and 48 men have tested positive for COVID-19. Early on, most cases were men. But there has been a shift over the last several weeks.
75. As of Thursday, 75 of the 101 cases live outside of Auburn.
25. Twenty-five Auburn residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Aside from the city and town cases, there is one case who was an out-of-state resident.
24. The number of cases among the 30-39 age group, the most of any age group. There are 22 people in the 20-29 age group who have tested positive for COVID-19. Fourteen people in their 40s and 14 in their 50s have been diagnosed with the virus. Ten people in their 60s, seven people in the 10-19 age group, five people in their 70s, four people under age 10 and one person in their 80s have contracted COVID-19.
12. The number of COVID-19 clusters in Cayuga County that have been identified by the health department. The clusters include at least three people who have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the health department, the largest number of people in one cluster was 8. Fifty-nine of the 101 confirmed cases are in these clusters, which comprise 58% of the positive cases in the county.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
